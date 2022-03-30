Suns Injury Report Against The Warriors

Skip to main content
The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Phoenix Suns will be in California on Wednesday evening to face off with the Golden State Warriors, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Suns against the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA and first seed in the Western Conference with a 61-14 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.   

