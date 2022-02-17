Suns Injury Report And Starting Lineup

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Houston Rockets in Arizona on Wednesday night, and their starting lineup for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, their injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The Suns come into the game as the top seed in the Western Conference, and have the best record in the entire NBA.

They are 47-10 on the season, in the middle of a six-game winning streak and 9-1 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Rockets, they are the lowest seed in the Western Conference (15th) with a 15-41 record in 56 games.

Just a few years ago, the Rockets were contenders and the Suns were one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Now they are in opposite positions in the standings.

