Suns Starting Lineup And Injury Report For Game With The Nets

The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Tuesday's game with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night in Arizona, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.  

The full injury report for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team. 

In addition, their full starting lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 40-9 record in the 49 games that they have played this season. 

They are on a ten-game winning streak, and are 21-5 in the 26 games that they have played at home this season. 

As for the Nets, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-20 on the season. 

