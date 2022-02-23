Big Chris Paul Injury Update

The Phoenix Suns have dominated the NBA over the last two seasons as last year they made the NBA Finals, and this year they have the best record in the entire NBA (48-10).

However, they will have to play without their All-Star point guard Chris Paul for the foreseeable future.

The Suns announced that Paul will be out for the next 6-8 weeks due to a thumb injury (see tweet below from Chris Haynes of Yahoo!).

Tweet from Haynes said: "Phoenix Suns say Chris Paul suffered a right thumb avulsion fracture and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks."

Paul is currently averaging 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game.

The 36-year-old is still one of the best guards in the league, and was just in his 12th NBA All-Star Game.

