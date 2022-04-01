Skip to main content
Suns Finalized Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns have finalized their injury report for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Phoenix Suns are in Tennessee to square off with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening, and they have finalized their injury report for the game.  

The full injury report for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.  

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA and top seed in the Western Conference with a 62-14 record in the 76 games that they have played. 

