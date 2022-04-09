UPDATE: Suns Add Player To Injury Report Before Game Against Jazz

The Phoenix Suns are in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Friday evening, and for the game they have added a player to their injury report.

Cameron Payne has been ruled out due to a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet embedded below from the team.

The Suns enter the night as the best team in the NBA with a 63-17 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.

