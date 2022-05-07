Skip to main content

BREAKING: Suns Final Injury Report For Game 3 Against Mavs

The Phoenix Suns have finalized their injury report for Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

The Phoenix Suns are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night. 

For the game, the Suns have finalized their injury report. 

NBA's official injury report 

Dario Saric had already been ruled out, but Torrey Craig was a late addition to the injury report with an elbow injury.  

The veteran forward has now been downgraded from doubtful to out for the contest. 

The Suns come into the game with a commanding 2-0 lead in the series after they won both games at home in Arizona.  

All-Star forward Luka Doncic exploded for a combined 80 points in the first two games, but it wasn't anywhere near enough to beat the Suns. 

The Mavs will have to save their season at home on Friday night, because if they lose they will fall into the dreaded 0-3 hole, and no team in the history of the NBA has ever come back to win a series when facing such a deficit. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

