BREAKING: Suns Final Injury Report For Game 3 Against Mavs

The Phoenix Suns have finalized their injury report for Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

The Phoenix Suns are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night.

For the game, the Suns have finalized their injury report.

NBA's official injury report

Dario Saric had already been ruled out, but Torrey Craig was a late addition to the injury report with an elbow injury.

The veteran forward has now been downgraded from doubtful to out for the contest.

The Suns come into the game with a commanding 2-0 lead in the series after they won both games at home in Arizona.

All-Star forward Luka Doncic exploded for a combined 80 points in the first two games, but it wasn't anywhere near enough to beat the Suns.

The Mavs will have to save their season at home on Friday night, because if they lose they will fall into the dreaded 0-3 hole, and no team in the history of the NBA has ever come back to win a series when facing such a deficit.

