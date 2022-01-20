Skip to main content
Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Suns-Mavs Game

Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

The Phoenix Suns will be in Texas on Thursday evening to take on the Dallas Mavericks, and for the game they will be without one of their best players. 

Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for the game with an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below form the Twitter account of Kellan Olson of EmpireOfTheSuns.  

Ayton left the game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday early with the injury, and then missed Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.  

Therefore, this will be his second straight game out of the lineup. 

The Suns come into the game with the best record in the entire NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference. 

They are 34-9 in 43 games played on the season. 

