Trail Blazers And Rockets Injury Reports

The Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets have announced their injury reports for Friday's game.

The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Houston Rockets in Oregon on Friday evening, and for the game the two squads have announced their injury reports, which can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Both teams come into the game at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. 

The Trail Blazers are the 12th seed, while the Rockets are the last place team as the 15th seed. 

