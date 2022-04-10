Skip to main content
Jazz And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

The Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz have announced their injury reports for Sunday's game.

The Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers are facing off in Oregon on Sunday, and for the game they have both announced their injury reports. 

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Jazz enter the game as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, while the Trail Blazers are the 13th seed in the west and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

