Jazz And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

The Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers are facing off in Oregon on Sunday, and for the game they have both announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Jazz enter the game as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, while the Trail Blazers are the 13th seed in the west and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Related stories on NBA basketball