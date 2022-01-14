Trail Blazers Injury Report Against Nuggets
The Portland Trail Blazers are taking on the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Casey Holdahl.
Cody Zeller, who was doubtful, is officially ruled out.
Coming into the game, the Trail Blazers are 16-24 in 40 games this season, and are currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
Prior to the season, they were expected to be a team that was at the very worst a playoff team, but their season has not gone as planned.
They have struggled, and have had lots of injuries to key players.
As for the Nuggets, they come into the game with a 20-19 record, and are the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
