Trail Blazers Injury Report Against The Grizzlies
The Portland Trail Blazers are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday evening, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Dennis Smith Jr., Didi Louzada, Nassir Little, Damian Lillard, Keon Johnson, Joe Ingles and Eric Bledsoe have all been ruled out for the game.
The Trail Blazers come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-34 record.
They are on a three-game winning streak, but just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 41-18 record.
They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak, and have gone 9-1 in their last ten games.
