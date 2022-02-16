Skip to main content
Trail Blazers Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

Trail Blazers Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

The Portland Trail Blazers are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The Portland Trail Blazers are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The Portland Trail Blazers are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday evening, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Dennis Smith Jr., Didi Louzada, Nassir Little, Damian Lillard, Keon Johnson, Joe Ingles and Eric Bledsoe have all been ruled out for the game.  

The Trail Blazers come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-34 record.  

They are on a three-game winning streak, but just 4-6 in their last ten games overall. 

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 41-18 record. 

They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak, and have gone 9-1 in their last ten games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16008968_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

58 seconds ago
USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Warriors

11 minutes ago
USATSI_17686127_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Pacers Game

22 minutes ago
USATSI_17292080_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Kings

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17580752_168388303_lowres
News

Spurs Reportedly Agree To Buyout With Former All-Star

37 minutes ago
USATSI_17285368_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Bucks To Reportedly Sign Former Nets Star

39 minutes ago
USATSI_17675327_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Knicks

40 minutes ago
USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

1 hour ago
USATSI_13619898_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Knicks Game

1 hour ago