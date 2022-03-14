Trail Blazers Injury Report Against The Hawks
The Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Portland Trail Blazers are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Trail Blazers against the Hawks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Trail Blazers come into the night as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-40 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are 4-6 in their last ten games overall, and just 9-22 in the 31 games that they have played away from Portland.
Last month, they traded away star shooting guard C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.
