Long Injury Report For Trail Blazers Against The Jazz

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz.

The Portland Trail Blazers are in Salt Lake City to face off with the Portland Trail Blazers, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The report, which has eight players on it, can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.       

The Trail Blazers come into the night as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-39 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season. 

On the road, they are just 9-21 in the 30 games that they have played outside of Portland. 

Damian Lillard has missed a large chunk of time, and remains out.  

In addition, they also traded away star shooting guard C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans last month. 

