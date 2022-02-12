Skip to main content
Trail Blazers Starting Lineup For Game With Knicks

Trail Blazers Starting Lineup For Game With Knicks

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game with the New York Knicks.

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game with the New York Knicks.

The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the New York Knicks in Oregon on Saturday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Trail Blazers against the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Trail Blazers were a busy team this week trading away several of their key players.  

They are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-34 record. 

In 2019, they made the Western Conference Finals, but in each of the last two seasons they have lost in the first round.

Therefore, with how poorly they have played this season, the moves were not a surprise.

As for the Knicks, they come into the game at 25-31, which is good for the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17295819_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers Starting Lineup For Game With Knicks

24 seconds ago
USATSI_17595798_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup For Game With Trail Blazers

1 minute ago
USATSI_17210378_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17537179_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Waive This Veteran Player After Trade With 76ers

1 hour ago
USATSI_13658966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Kings-Wizards Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17636600_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report For Game With Magic

1 hour ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Thunder-Bulls Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17134936_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against Hornets

2 hours ago
USATSI_16988599_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report For Saturday Night

2 hours ago