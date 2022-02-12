Trail Blazers Starting Lineup For Game With Knicks
The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the New York Knicks in Oregon on Saturday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Trail Blazers against the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Trail Blazers were a busy team this week trading away several of their key players.
They are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-34 record.
In 2019, they made the Western Conference Finals, but in each of the last two seasons they have lost in the first round.
Therefore, with how poorly they have played this season, the moves were not a surprise.
As for the Knicks, they come into the game at 25-31, which is good for the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.