Kings And Heat's Injury Reports

The Sacramento Kings are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Monday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Kings (27-48) are the 13th seed in the Western Conference, while the Heat (47-28) are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball