Kings And Magic's Injury Reports

The Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic have announced their injury reports.

The Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic are facing off in Florida on Saturday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.  

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

The two teams come into the night at the bottom of their respective conference standings.  

The Kings are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-48 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.  

Meanwhile, the Magic are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-54 record in the 74 games that they have played so far this season.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

Injuries

