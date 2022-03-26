Kings And Magic's Injury Reports

The Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic are facing off in Florida on Saturday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The two teams come into the night at the bottom of their respective conference standings.

The Kings are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-48 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Magic are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-54 record in the 74 games that they have played so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball