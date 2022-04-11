Skip to main content
Kings And Suns Injury Reports

The Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns have announced their injury reports for Sunday's contest.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Arizona on Sunday, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Suns will enter the NBA Playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference, while the Kings have been eliminated from playoff contention. 

