Kings Starting Lineup Against The Timberwolves

The Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off in California on Tuesday night, and for the game the Kings have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Kings against the Timberwolves can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Coming into the game, they are struggling going 2-8 in their last ten games and the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-35 record.

In the 30 games that they have played at home in Sacramento they are 14-16.

As for the Timberwolves, they are on a roll going 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and are currently the seventh seed in the west at 28-25.

They are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

