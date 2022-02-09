Kings Starting Lineup Against The Timberwolves
The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night in California.
The Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off in California on Tuesday night, and for the game the Kings have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Kings against the Timberwolves can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Coming into the game, they are struggling going 2-8 in their last ten games and the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-35 record.
In the 30 games that they have played at home in Sacramento they are 14-16.
As for the Timberwolves, they are on a roll going 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and are currently the seventh seed in the west at 28-25.
They are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.