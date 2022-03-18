Kings Injury Report Against The Celtics

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Boston Celtics in California on Friday evening, but for the game they could be without their star point guard.

De'Aaron Fox has been listed as questionable due to a hand injury, and the entire injury report for the Kings can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Fox has been having another stellar season (23.2 points per game), but the Kings are once again at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

They come into the night as the 13th seed, and have a 25-46 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2006, and the drought is likely to continue this season.

