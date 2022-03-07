Kings Injury Report Against The Knicks

On Monday night, the Sacramento Kings are hosting the New York Knicks in California, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Kings against the Knicks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Kings come into the night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-42 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 15-18 in the 33 games that they have played at home this season, and are 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

The franchise made a big splash at the trading deadline to get two-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis, but they will still have an uphill battle to reach the playoffs.

Related stories on NBA basketball