Kings Injury Report Against The Clippers

The Sacramento Kings have announced their injury report for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Sacramento Kings are in Los Angeles to face off with the Clippers on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Kings against the Clippers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Kings have already been ruled of contention for the NBA Playoffs. 

They are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 29-51 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season. 

