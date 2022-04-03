Kings Injury Report Against The Warriors

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The injury report for the Kings against the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below form the NBA's official injury report.

The Kings enter the game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 29-49 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

