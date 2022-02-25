Spurs Injury Report Against The Wizards

The San Antonio Spurs will be on the road to take on the Washington Wizards on Friday night, which will be both team's first time playing since the All-Star break.

For the game, the Spurs have announced their injury report, and the full report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Spurs come into the game as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-36 record in 59 games played.

Even though they have had a rough season, they are only 1.5 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the tenth seed, which would get them into the play-in tournament.

In their last ten games overall they have gone 5-5, and they are 12-18 in 30 games on the road this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball