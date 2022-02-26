Spurs Injury Report Against The Heat

The San Antonio Spurs are playing the second night of a back-to-back against the Miami Heat on Saturday evening in Miami, Florida.

The Spurs beat the Washington Wizards in overtime the night before.

They are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-36 record in the 60 games that they have played so far.

For the game against the Heat, they have announced their injury report, and the full report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Spurs are in a rebuilding mode, but they are surprisingly only one-game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the tenth seed, which is the final play-in tournament spot.

As for the Heat, they also played on Friday night, and beat the New York Knicks in Manhattan.

