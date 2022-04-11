Spurs Injury Report Against The Mavericks

Skip to main content
The San Antonio Spurs have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The San Antonio Spurs are in Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Spurs against the Mavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

The Spurs come into the night as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-47 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season. 

