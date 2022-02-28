Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Grizzlies Game
Dejounte Murray is not on the injury report for Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.
The San Antonio Spurs will be in Memphis, Tennessee, to take on the Grizzles on Monday night, and they will have their best player available.
Dejounte Murray, who missed the team's last game against the Miami Heat, is not on the injury report for Monday night's game.
The status of Murray can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Spurs come into the night with a 24-37 record in the 61 games that they have played in so far, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Grizzlies, they have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and are currently the third seed with a 42-20 record in 62 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.