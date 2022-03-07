Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs Game On Monday

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, and for the game they could be without their best player.

All-Star guard Dejounte Murray is listed as questionable due to a calf injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Spurs come into the game as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-40 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak, and have gone just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

The franchise is clearly in a rebuilding mode, and will likely miss the postseason.

