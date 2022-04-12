The Latest On Steph Curry's Injury

On March 16, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics, and during the game their best player Steph Curry injured his foot.

Curry has yet to play in a game since, and on April 1, the Warriors provided an update on the two-time NBA MVP.

Their update said that a new update would come on April 11, but that has not yet been released.

However, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters on Sunday.

"Will see how everything goes with Steph next week," Kerr said. "There's a chance he could be ready for Game 1, there's a chance he might not."

Meanwhile, on April 11, Anthony Slater of The Athletic added more context to when a Curry update could come.

Slater's tweet said: "Warriors flew back from New Orleans today. No practice. Full practice tomorrow. That’s when I’d anticipate an official Steph Curry update. Steve Kerr has already intimated they’ll ease Curry into practice this week and see how he responds. Game 1 status TBD until later in week."

The Warriors finished the year as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record.

They will take on the Denver Nuggets in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs with Game 1 coming on Saturday.

Curry finished the regular season averaging 25.5 points per game.

