Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Suns-Mavs Game
Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
The Phoenix Suns will be in Texas on Thursday evening to take on the Dallas Mavericks, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for the game with an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below form the Twitter account of Kellan Olson of EmpireOfTheSuns.
Ayton left the game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday early with the injury, and then missed Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.
Therefore, this will be his second straight game out of the lineup.
The Suns come into the game with the best record in the entire NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference.
They are 34-9 in 43 games played on the season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.