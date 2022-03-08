Suns Injury Report Against The Magic

The Phoenix Suns will be in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Suns against the Magic can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA, and top seed in the Western Conference with a 51-13 record in the 64 games that they have played.

No other team in the entire NBA has more than 44 wins, so the Suns have been by far and away better than everyone else.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and 23-6 in 29 games on the road.

Related stories on NBA basketball