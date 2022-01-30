Deandre Ayton's Status For Spurs-Suns Game
Deandre Ayton is questionable for Sunday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Arizona on Sunday night, and for the game they could be without their starting center.
2018 first overall pick Deandre Ayton is questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Ayton has missed the last six games, so Sunday could be his seventh game out of the lineup.
The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 39-9 record in 48 games played on the year.
They have a three-game lead over the Golden State Warriors for the top spot in the west.
After making the NBA Finals last season they are once again contenders this season.
