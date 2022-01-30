Skip to main content
Deandre Ayton's Status For Spurs-Suns Game

Deandre Ayton's Status For Spurs-Suns Game

Deandre Ayton is questionable for Sunday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns.

Deandre Ayton is questionable for Sunday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Arizona on Sunday night, and for the game they could be without their starting center.  

2018 first overall pick Deandre Ayton is questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Ayton has missed the last six games, so Sunday could be his seventh game out of the lineup.

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 39-9 record in 48 games played on the year.   

They have a three-game lead over the Golden State Warriors for the top spot in the west.  

After making the NBA Finals last season they are once again contenders this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15970752_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Status For Spurs-Suns Game

26 seconds ago
USATSI_16044907_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game

1 minute ago
USATSI_15572379_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said About Steph Curry

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17587261_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Viral Question To Klay Thompson

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17587328_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said About Not Challenging The Foul Call On Kyrie Irving

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17586791_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Kyle Kuzma Tweeted Of Joe Burrow

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17587354_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Nets

19 minutes ago
USATSI_16576254_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Willing To Trade These Players

39 minutes ago
USATSI_17581336_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Knicks

39 minutes ago