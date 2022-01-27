Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Jazz Game
Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.
The Phoenix Suns will be in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Starting center Deandre Ayton will miss his fifth straight game, and has been ruled out with an ankle injury.
The status of Ayton for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Suns and Jazz faced off in Phoenix earlier in the week, and the Suns won 115-109.
As of right now, the Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 37-9 record in 46 games played on the season.
As for the Jazz, they are the fourth seed in the west, and 30-18 on the season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.