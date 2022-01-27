Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

The Phoenix Suns will be in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Starting center Deandre Ayton will miss his fifth straight game, and has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

The status of Ayton for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns and Jazz faced off in Phoenix earlier in the week, and the Suns won 115-109.

As of right now, the Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 37-9 record in 46 games played on the season.

As for the Jazz, they are the fourth seed in the west, and 30-18 on the season.

