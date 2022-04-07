Timberwolves And Spurs Final Injury Reports
The Timberwolves and Spurs have announced their final injury reports for Thursday's contest in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the San Antonio Spurs at Target Center on Thursday night, and for the game the two teams have announced their final injury reports.
The full injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Timberwolves (45-35) come into the night as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, while the Spurs (34-45) are the tenth seed.
