Final Injury Reports For Jazz And Mavs In Game 5
The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening.
For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 8:30 Eastern Time.
The series is currently tied up at 2-2, because the Jazz won a thriller in Salt Lake City on Saturday afternoon.
The Mavs had been without Luka Doncic due to a calf injury for the first three games of the series.
However, the role players for the Mavs stepped up and they won Games 2 and 3.
Ironically, their winning streak came to an end in Doncic's return (he had 30 points and ten rebounds in the loss).
Both teams have major playoff disappointments over the recent years, so something will have to give between the two teams.
The Mavs have lost in the first-round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
Meanwhile, the Jazz were the best team in the 2020-21 NBA regular season, but lost in the second-round.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.