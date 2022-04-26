Final Injury Reports For Jazz And Mavs In Game 5

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports (as of 8:30 Eastern Time) for Game 5.

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 8:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

The series is currently tied up at 2-2, because the Jazz won a thriller in Salt Lake City on Saturday afternoon.

The Mavs had been without Luka Doncic due to a calf injury for the first three games of the series.

However, the role players for the Mavs stepped up and they won Games 2 and 3.

Ironically, their winning streak came to an end in Doncic's return (he had 30 points and ten rebounds in the loss).

Both teams have major playoff disappointments over the recent years, so something will have to give between the two teams.

The Mavs have lost in the first-round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Jazz were the best team in the 2020-21 NBA regular season, but lost in the second-round.

