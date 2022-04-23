Game 4 Final Injury Reports For Mavs And Jazz
The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Game 4 on Saturday afternoon, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports.
The Mavs have a 2-1 lead in the series after losing the first game they stormed back to win Games 2 and 3.
In addition, they were able to do so without Luka Doncic playing in either of the first three games, because he was out with a calf injury.
However, the All-Star forward will make his return to the lineup on Saturday, and he is officially listed as available to play.
The Mavs have lost in the first-round of the playoffs in each of the two last seasons (both times to the Los Angeles Clippers).
As for the Jazz, they have had several good regular seasons, but continue to fall up short in the playoffs.
Therefore, something will have to give and one of the teams will have to advance to the second-round.
