Jazz And Mavs Injury Reports For Game 5

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports for Monday's Game 5 in Texas.

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening, and for the game the two teams have released their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

The injury report is a good sign for Mavs fans as Luka Doncic is not on the injury report for the first time in the series.

The All-Star forward had missed the first three games with a calf injury, and he was questionable (but played) in Game 4 and had 30 points and ten rebounds.

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 as the Mavs did a good job winning two games without Doncic, but the Jazz were able to take back momentum and win a very close Game 4 in Salt Lake City.

Something will have to give, because whoever wins on Monday will have a 3-2 advantage and have a chance to close out the series in Game 6 back in Utah.

Both teams have had playoff struggles over the last few seasons as the Mavs have lost in the first-round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, while the Jazz had the best record in the NBA last season but did not make it out of the second-round.

Both teams lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 playoffs.

Related stories on NBA basketball