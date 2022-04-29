Jazz And Mavs Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports For Game 6

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineups for Game 6.

They have also finalized their injury reports for the contest.

The Mavs have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win would advance them to the second-round.

As for the Jazz, they are on the verge of elimination, so if they lose they will be headed for the 2022 offseason.

The Mavs will likely come out very motivated in the game, because in the last two seasons they have been sent home in the first-round.

Going back to Dallas for a Game 7 would give them an advantage, but anything can happen in a seventh game.

The Jazz will also be motivated to not have another shortcoming in the playoffs.

They were the best team in the NBA during the regular season last year, but got sent home in the second-round of the playoffs.

The All-Star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have never made the Western Conference Finals, and if they lose in the first-round they will be regressing.

