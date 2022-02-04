Skip to main content
Big News About Donovan Mitchell's Status For Nets-Jazz Game

Donovan Mitchell has cleared NBA concussion protocols, which means he will play on Friday night in the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Salt Lake City on Friday night, and for the game they will have their best player back.  

All-Star Donovan Mitchell has cleared NBA concussion protocols, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team. 

Mitchell had missed the last eight games, and the Jazz will be glad to have him back as they have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games.  

They are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-21 record in the 52 games that they have played so far. 

As for the Nets, they come into the game in the middle of a six-game losing, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games as well. 

They are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-22.

