Jazz's Long Injury Report For Game With Nets

The Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets are facing off in Salt Lake City on Friday night, and for the game the Jazz have announced their injury report.

The injury report for the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

Rudy Gobert, Danial House and Joe Ingles have all been ruled out, while Jordan Clarkson and Hassan Whiteside are questionable.

Donovan Mitchell will make his return to the team after clearing NBA concussion protocol.

The Jazz come into the game at 31-21 on the season, but are struggling recently going just 3-7 in their last ten games.

They are coming off of a win over the Denver Nuggets earlier in the week, and are currently the fourth seed in theWestern Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball