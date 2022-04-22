Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Game 4
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 4 of their first-round series on Saturday, and for the game Luka Doncic is listed as questionable.
Doncic has missed the first three games of the series with a calf injury.
However, the Mavs are shockingly up 2-1 in the series after winning Games 2 and 3.
They had lost Game 1 on their home court, stormed back to win Game 2 and then pulled off an unbelievable upset as 8-point road underdogs on Thursday night.
All of the pressure had been on the Mavs without their best player, but now the pressure is clearly on Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz to show up.
It would be one thing to lose a playoff series to the Mavs with Doncic, but without him is unacceptable for a Jazz team that has had several good regular seasons in a row and no real playoff success to show for it.
As for the Mavs, they have not been out of the first-round since Doncic came into the NBA.
They missed the playoffs his first season, and then lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first-round in each of the last two seasons.
