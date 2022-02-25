Jazz's Injury Report Against The Mavs

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The injury report for the Jazz can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Jazz come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 36-22 record in he 58 games they have played.

They 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and 21-10 in the 31 games they have played at home in Utah.

Last season they had the best record in the entire NBA, but lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

They have plenty of regular season success in recent seasons, but now they need to prove themselves in the postseason.

