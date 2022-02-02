Jazz's Injury Report For Game With Nuggets

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the tweets embedded below from the team.

Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, Daniel House and Hassan Whiteside have all been ruled out for the game.

Jordan Clarkson and Trent Forrest are both listed as questionable.

The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference, but are struggling mightily at the moment.

They are on a five-game losing streak, and just 2-8 in the last ten games they've played.

In 51 games this season, they have a 31-20 record, but are slipping in the standings and only have a small lead over the fifth and sixth seeded teams in the west.

Related stories on NBA basketball