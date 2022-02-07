Jazz's Injury Report For Game With Knicks

Skip to main content
The Utah Jazz are hosting the New York Knicks on Monday night in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the New York Knicks on Monday night in Salt Lake City, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Jazz against the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team. 

Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles have been ruled out, while Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay are questionable for the game.   

The Jazz come into Monday night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference at 32-21 on the season.   

However, they are in a slump and have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games. 

They are making progress as of late with wins in their last two games.   

As for the Knicks, they have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games, and are 24-29 on the season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

