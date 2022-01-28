Skip to main content
Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Grizzlies Game

Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Grizzlies Game

The Utah Jazz are in Tennessee to play the Memphis Grizzlies, and will be without their starting center Rudy Gobert.

The Utah Jazz are in Tennessee to play the Memphis Grizzlies, and will be without their starting center Rudy Gobert.

The Utah Jazz are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, and for the game they will be without their starting center.  

Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for the game due to a calf injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Gobert has missed each of the last two games, so Friday will be his third straight game out of the lineup. 

The Jazz come into the game with a 30-19 record in 49 games played, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference. 

The Grizzlies are one spot ahead of them with a 33-17 record in 50 games.

They are 2.5 games ahead of the Jazz for the third spot. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17046206
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Grizzlies Game

11 seconds ago
USATSI_10866206_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry And Klay Thompson's Amazing Play

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17554779_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Nuggets

19 minutes ago
USATSI_17552736_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said About Cam Reddish

20 minutes ago
USATSI_17569688_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photos Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Bucks

26 minutes ago
USATSI_17570340_168388303_lowres
News

Watch DeMarcus Cousins Get Ejected In Nuggets-Nets Game

26 minutes ago
USATSI_17082613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Grizzlies Game

27 minutes ago
USATSI_15953834_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The GIF Kyrie Irving Tweeted

27 minutes ago
USATSI_14243123_168388303_lowres
News

Andrew Wiggins Is An All-Star

28 minutes ago