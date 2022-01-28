Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Grizzlies Game

The Utah Jazz are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, and for the game they will be without their starting center.

Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for the game due to a calf injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Gobert has missed each of the last two games, so Friday will be his third straight game out of the lineup.

The Jazz come into the game with a 30-19 record in 49 games played, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies are one spot ahead of them with a 33-17 record in 50 games.

They are 2.5 games ahead of the Jazz for the third spot.

