Jazz's Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening, and for the game they will be without their two best players.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have both been ruled out for the game, and their injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

Trent Forrest will be available for the game after being on the injury report with a right ankle sprain.

They come into the game with a 30-19 record in 49 games, and are the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are the third seed in the Western Conference, and have a 2.5-game lead over the Grizzlies.

They are 33-17 in 50 games so far this season.

