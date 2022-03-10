Jazz's Surprising Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers
The Utah Jazz do not have any players on their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City, and for the game they are a lucky team.
Usually, teams have many injuries that they are dealing with late in the season, but for Wednesday night, the Jazz have no players on their injury report (see tweet below from Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune).
The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-24 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and an impressive 22-10 in 32 games at home in Salt Lake City.
Last season, they had the best record in the NBA, but lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.