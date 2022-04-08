Skip to main content
Jazz's Injury Report Against The Suns

The Utah Jazz have announced their final injury report for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Salt Lake City on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their final injury report.  

The full injury report for the Jazz against the Suns for Friday night can be seen int he screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Jazz come into the game as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-32 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season. 

