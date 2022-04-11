Jazz's Final Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their final injury report.

The final injury report for the Jazz against the Trail Blazers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Jazz are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-33 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.

They have already clinched a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

